22,100 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,712,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

