Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.