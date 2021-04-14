FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.