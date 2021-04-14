ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $26,647.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00356856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.44 or 0.00175919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,168,802 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

