Wedbush Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Neutral

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $375.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.28.

NASDAQ FB opened at $309.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.11. The stock has a market cap of $882.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

