Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $10,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,879,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $19,208,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

