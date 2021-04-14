Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,489,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,113,100 shares of company stock worth $3,104,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

