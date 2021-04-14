Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Purchases 73 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 73 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £703.72 ($919.41).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Christopher Samuel bought 58 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £536.50 ($700.94).

ATST stock opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 919.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 677 ($8.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 978.15 ($12.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

