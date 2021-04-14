Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

SNDL opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

