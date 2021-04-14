Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,830. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

