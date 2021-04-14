Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Duke Realty stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

