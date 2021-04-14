George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.97

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$112.97 and last traded at C$112.83, with a volume of 50284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.3577696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

