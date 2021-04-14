EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $425.07

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $425.07 and last traded at $425.07, with a volume of 2587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.12. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.