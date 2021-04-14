Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in March

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

