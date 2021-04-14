Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 678,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Exponent by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Exponent by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.