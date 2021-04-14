JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

