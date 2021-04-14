Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

