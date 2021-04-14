Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of KBR worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

KBR stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

