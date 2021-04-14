Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,629 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.