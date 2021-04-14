Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $745.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.