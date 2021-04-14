ETHplode (ETHPLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $83,929.64 and $20.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.