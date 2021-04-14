SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,633.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $35.95 million and $89,633.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

