CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $374,875.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

