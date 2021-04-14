Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 48% lower against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $18,899.76 and $51.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

