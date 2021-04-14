Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to $11.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFPUF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.