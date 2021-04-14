Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.