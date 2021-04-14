Berenberg Bank Raises JTC (LON:JTC) Price Target to GBX 765

JTC (LON:JTC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get JTC alerts:

LON:JTC opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 576.35. The company has a market cap of £769.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674 ($8.81).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.