EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
