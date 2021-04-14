EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

