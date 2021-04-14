West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE WFG opened at C$102.45 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

