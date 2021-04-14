Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 299,913 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 299,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,638,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.23% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $219.63 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.