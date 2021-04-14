Norges Bank Invests $65.84 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,783,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.