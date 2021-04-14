Norges Bank Makes New $67.80 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 698,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,801,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

