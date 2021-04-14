UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,026 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of PS Business Parks worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

