UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 538.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Bandwidth worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

