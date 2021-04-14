3,532,361 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,532,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,137,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.51% of Grifols as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

