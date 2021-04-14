Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,736,647 TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,736,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

