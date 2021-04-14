Norges Bank Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,035,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of BlackLine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,093 shares of company stock worth $12,817,902. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

