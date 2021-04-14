PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $370,000.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

