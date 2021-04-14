UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

