UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 411.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.