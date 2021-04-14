Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

