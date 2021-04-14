UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 716,417 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 987,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 611,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,652,000 after buying an additional 246,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,426 shares of company stock worth $844,254. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

