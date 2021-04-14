Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 10,396 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $127,583.89.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44.

VRNT opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

