Osisko Mining’s (OSK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$19.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.08.

OSK stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,651,687.80. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,742. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $160,142 and sold 254,134 shares valued at $782,140.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

