Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$113.35 million and a PE ratio of -17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.55. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.69.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

