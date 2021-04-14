Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.82 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,032,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $77,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Methode Electronics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

