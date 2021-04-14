Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.83

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last three months.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.