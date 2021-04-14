Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

