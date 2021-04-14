Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

