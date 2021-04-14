Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances.

